NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NetSol Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NTWK opened at $2.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.07. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

In related news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,719.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

