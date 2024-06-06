Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Director Robert Cascella Acquires 50,000 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Cascella acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,400.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of STIM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,860. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.32. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.07.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. Analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 33.8% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 776,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 195,834 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its position in Neuronetics by 229.8% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,329,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 1,622,938 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Neuronetics by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,833,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its position in Neuronetics by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 74,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 38,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

