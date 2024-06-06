New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised New Gold from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on New Gold in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. CIBC raised shares of New Gold from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.10 to $3.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.12.

Shares of NYSE:NGD opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.48.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.23% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. Research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in New Gold by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,499,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,249,000 after buying an additional 5,613,145 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Gold by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186,898 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in New Gold by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,396 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in New Gold by 346.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,635,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,095,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

