NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,032 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.32% of NextEra Energy worth $402,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,496,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,673,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $80.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.77.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

