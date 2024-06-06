NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 298,112 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 3.36% of NICE worth $426,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $157.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NICE. DA Davidson raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised NICE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.92.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

