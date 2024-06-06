NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Shares of NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Free Report) shot up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.43. 38,930 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 194% from the average session volume of 13,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

NioCorp Developments Stock Up 12.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.11. The firm has a market cap of C$124.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.13.

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

