NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Trading 0.9% Higher

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.48. 9,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 49,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38.

NN Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This is a positive change from NN Group’s previous dividend of $0.47.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

