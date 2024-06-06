North West (TSE:NWC) PT Raised to C$44.00 at CIBC

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on North West from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on North West from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.60.

North West Trading Up 3.3 %

NWC stock traded up C$1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.30. 69,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.62. North West has a 1 year low of C$29.58 and a 1 year high of C$41.12.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North West had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of C$643.11 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that North West will post 3.3474801 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at North West

In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Chatyrbok sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$39,098.50. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

