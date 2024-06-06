Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR) Insider Purchases £4,983.56 in Stock

Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) insider John Davies purchased 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,983.56 ($6,385.09).

LON NTBR opened at GBX 63 ($0.81) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.65. Northern Bear PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 41.15 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 67 ($0.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.66 million, a PE ratio of 715.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Northern Bear’s payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

