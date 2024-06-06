Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Up to $20.97

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $23.74. Novavax shares last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 12,485,092 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Novavax Trading Down 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,633,000 after buying an additional 978,873 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in Novavax by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 8,117,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,803,000 after buying an additional 337,071 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after buying an additional 619,370 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $7,294,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,376,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 265,250 shares during the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

