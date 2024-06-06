NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director W Anthony Vernon Sells 964 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) Director W Anthony Vernon sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $23,029.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,860.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.15. 1,045,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,117. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.99. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 50.35% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 278.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,113.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

