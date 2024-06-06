Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Trading Up 0.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 92,706 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 60,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 18.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 17.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 22.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

