Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NMI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 58,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,009. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.