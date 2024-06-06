Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Shares Down 0.5%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.45.

Nuvera Communications Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Nuvera Communications alerts:

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.