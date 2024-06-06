NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.45

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 28.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund stock opened at $42.41 on Thursday. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $45.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86.

About NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

