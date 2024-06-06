Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading 6% Higher

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 1,034,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,847,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OTLY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.11.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oatly Group

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 49.19%. The company had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 118,886 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in Oatly Group by 430.8% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.