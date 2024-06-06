Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLLI. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 109,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,922. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average is $75.22. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $91.08. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total value of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,881 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,393 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,860,000 after buying an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $136,978,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

