Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Raised to $89.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s previous close.

OLLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.29. The stock had a trading volume of 381,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,099. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average is $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $91.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $972,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,881 shares of company stock worth $2,674,393. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $136,978,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth $59,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after purchasing an additional 630,298 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 359,371 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,103,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

