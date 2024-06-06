Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 6,573 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.14. 1,698,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,214. The company has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

