Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPO. CWM LLC raised its stake in XPO by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in XPO by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XPO by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of XPO stock traded down $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $106.15. The stock had a trading volume of 533,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,606. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.60.

Insider Activity

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About XPO

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

