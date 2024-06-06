Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Aflac by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Aflac by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Aflac by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.18. 384,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,858. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $89.91.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,128. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

