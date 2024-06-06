Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.78. 10,711,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,481,742. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.50.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

