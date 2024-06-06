Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

SMH stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,284,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221,408. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $255.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.89.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

