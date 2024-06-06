Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.09 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,549 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.07. 1,605,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,872. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day moving average is $76.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.