Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IIPR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 1.4 %

IIPR stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,240. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.51. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $115.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

