Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 39,053 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 39,053 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 50,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 121,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 66,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,170,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.09. 4,136,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,433,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.81. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

