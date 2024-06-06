Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 401 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 173,137 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.31. 2,818,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,292,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.66.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

