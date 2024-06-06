Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,750 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 14.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 17,982 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ball by 3.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Trading Down 0.4 %

Ball stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.72. The stock had a trading volume of 448,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,523. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ball

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.