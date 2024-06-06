Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 464 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,341.16.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,405.18. 896,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,559. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,334.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,226.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $787.51 and a 1-year high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.