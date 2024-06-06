Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $15,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,864,000 after buying an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,424,000 after purchasing an additional 317,802 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,282,000 after purchasing an additional 61,978 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,957,000 after purchasing an additional 100,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.02. The company had a trading volume of 431,033 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

