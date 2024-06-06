Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CME Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,739,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,012,000 after purchasing an additional 50,626 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,667,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,551,000 after buying an additional 23,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 31.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,329. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.04 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.86.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.