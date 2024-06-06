OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts have commented on OPRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $49,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 407.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $209.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

