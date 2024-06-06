Optiver Holding B.V. Sells 67,327 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Optiver Holding B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,327 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.39% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $22,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWZ. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

