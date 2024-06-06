Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. 1,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Orca Energy Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10.

About Orca Energy Group

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and supply of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principal asset is the Songo Songo block comprising an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

