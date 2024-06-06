Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Director Sells $161,184.00 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Owens & Minor Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OMI traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.67. 312,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,812. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Owens & Minor from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OMI

About Owens & Minor

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.