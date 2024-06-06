Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Shares Up 0.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.87. Approximately 8,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 4,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%.

Get Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.