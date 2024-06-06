Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s 8th Largest Position

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. cut its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned 0.09% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $13,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,027 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,841,000 after acquiring an additional 822,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,339,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,578,000 after acquiring an additional 709,324 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,290,000 after acquiring an additional 96,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,552,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after purchasing an additional 588,269 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,000 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.