Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.75

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Palace Capital Stock Down 2.1 %

LON:PCA opened at GBX 230 ($2.95) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. Palace Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 200 ($2.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 237.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 227.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palace Capital in a research note on Thursday.

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

