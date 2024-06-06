Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. 143,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 113,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Pan Global Resources Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.61, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile

Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.

