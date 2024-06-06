Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.97.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Paramount Global’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 55.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

