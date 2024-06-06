Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $110.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.39 and its 200-day moving average is $105.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.38. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $123.58. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $933.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.22 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,828,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 297,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,812,000 after acquiring an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,078,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,782,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

