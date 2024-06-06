Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Director Acquires $21,852.00 in Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.68 per share, with a total value of $21,852.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.38. The stock had a trading volume of 804,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,024. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.88 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

