Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Position Increased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 119.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 658,057 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 2.16% of Paylocity worth $199,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 23,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $138.53 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $135.76 and a 1 year high of $230.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.29. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCTY. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.69.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total value of $302,086.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.64, for a total value of $302,086.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 20,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.55, for a total transaction of $3,376,393.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

