Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

PAYO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Trading Up 2.1 %

PAYO opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.84. Payoneer Global has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.48.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Payoneer Global

In other news, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 233,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Itai Perry sold 6,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 233,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,834. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 355,717 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $1,675,427.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,732,790.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,197,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,439. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 160,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.