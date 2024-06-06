PCM Fund Inc. (PCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

PCM Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

PCM stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.02. 57,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,050. PCM Fund has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

