PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $144.80 and last traded at $145.00. 2,375,665 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 9,028,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.92.

PDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PDD has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.63.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. Research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 1,414.4% in the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after acquiring an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in PDD by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,261,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,408,000 after purchasing an additional 97,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PDD by 32.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,475,000 after buying an additional 4,334,186 shares during the period. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 16.6% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,791,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,767,000 after buying an additional 1,680,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

