Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Shares Down 2.5%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.69. 54,112 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 53,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

Pennon Group Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

