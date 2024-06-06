Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Acquires 14,948 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

FBCG stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $41.27. 612,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

