Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Buys New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. owned 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 21,142 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 268,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,008,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS PJAN traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $39.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,447 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

