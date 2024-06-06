Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. Decreases Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. decreased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevatus Welath Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $10,428,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 166.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 34.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Trading Down 6.1 %

SQQQ traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,677,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,143,438. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.